Hugo was born in Belleville, IL on October 9, 1945 to Bernice and King Ehret. He passed away on Jan 26, 2023 at a hospice in Tucson, Arizona. He traveled there from Estes Park in late November, 2022, for lower altitude respiratory help. His daughter, Suzanne, and her husband, Rob Klotz live there, as well as some long time close friends.
Hugo was named for his grandfather, Hugo Henry Ehret who bought the family cabin off of Estes Park's Devils Gulch Rd in 1925. Hugo's family spent vacations every summer, (except for the WWII years) ,at the cabin. The main activities were hiking, picnicking, and traveling around Estes Park to other picturesque spots. In those earlier years there was more snow to cross on the trails, fewer people, many flowers, and drinking directly from snow-melt streams. When a boy. Hugo and a friend had a run-in with Muriel MacGregor when they fished in the Black Canyon River on her property.
In 1969 Hugo married Wanda Marie Thompson who had a three year old son, Peter, from a previous marriage, whom Hugo adopted. Their daughter, Suzanne was born in 1980. In 1984 the family moved to Estes Park. Hugo winterized the family cabin where they lived before purchasing a home in the Thompson Canyon. After winterization, the cabin was used for many Christmas get-togethers as well as summer vacations. Wanda passed away in January, 2007.
Hugo graduated from Southern Illinois University, and served in the Air Force Reserves during Viet Nam at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. Before moving to Colorado, he worked as a comptroller at Sealtest in St Louis, then at Wonder Bread in Richardson, TX and later at a bakery in Cedar Falls, IA. In Colorado he worked at the Nature Association and at Hewlett Packard when it had Loveland offices. Later, Hugo drove a van for Rapid Transit Rafting in Estes Park.
Hugo was active in the Shining Mountains Group started by Madeline Framson, of Estes Park. He was a member of the Estes Park Computer Club and the Estes Valley Model Railroaders. He attended both the Episcopal Church and the Church of Jesus Christ in Estes Park and was close friends with both ministers. He enjoyed boating and fishing, harkening back to his early days on his father's boat on the Mississippi River.
Hugo's friends and family knew him for his dry sense of humor. An example of which, while working at Hewlett Packard for call-in help on computers, a gentleman from the Mid East called, remarking, "This computer is a piece of camel ----". Before helping him, Hugo asked on what floor he was located, and when he learned the gentleman was on a higher floor, he suggested he take the computer to the nearest window and give it a toss. The gentleman said he would, but the computer was not his.
Hugo was preceded in death by his older brother, Tom, his parents, and his wife, Wanda. He is survived by his son, Peter, of Newark, OH, his daughter, Suzanne, of Tucson, AZ and his sister, Anne, of Estes Park, CO.
