Editor/Publisher Note: Gary and I are saddened at the loss of David Tavel who was an integral part of the Estes Park News for many years. We will miss him, his wit, humor and informative columns that (almost) always graced page 3. There was a week when we had some breaking news and we moved David’s column to another page. After doing so, David expressed his displeasure that his normal space was taken from him. We promised him on that day that he would always have a spot on page three. This page is for you, David. Thank you and rest in peace. You were a blessing to many and your words will always live on in the history of the Estes Park News.
David Tavel, of Estes Park, passed away on March 4, 2021 at the age of 90. He was known locally for his clever column “On The Other Hand” in the EP News, for his Abe Lincoln portrayals, and for his dedication to numerous community groups.
Born April 25th, 1930 in Worcester, Mass, to Bernard and Bessie (Rogers) Tavel, the family moved to Boston where he was raised with younger brothers Don, and much later, Mark. He loved reading, history, chess, and rooting for the Boston Braves. He rode street cars to Boston English High - the nation’s oldest public high school. While a sophomore, David finished third in the Boston-area high school spelling championships.
Pursuing interests in history, democracy, and education, he received a BA in History with Honors from U. Mass, an MA in History and International Relations from Clark University, and a Masters and Doctorate in Education from Boston University. Through his academic research -- and later books -- he explored the roles that public education can play in nurturing the growth of equitable democracies. Much of his work focused on Latin America.
In 1959 he became an Assistant Professor at Colorado State College (later UNC) in Greeley, where he met and later married Marcia Channer. In 1961 they moved to Ohio where David taught at the University of Toledo until retiring as Emeritus Professor in 1989. He explained his job as “teaching teachers how to teach, ” and was a leader in organizations dedicated to the Social Studies.
David and Marcia raised their children Natasha and Michael in Toledo. But back then he always clarified that he “worked” in Ohio but that they “lived” in Colorado.
Marcia had grown up visiting Glen Haven and in 1966 David and Marcia purchased a cabin next door to family friends near the end of Fox Creek Road. This became their second home. Summers were filled with hiking and David was proud to have made it to the top of Longs Peak – twice. Marcia’s parents, Glenn and Gen Channer, retired to their own place in Glen Haven a few years later. But the Channers, sadly, perished in the ‘76 Big Thompson flood.
In 1989 Marcia and David retired to Estes Park where they became busy with local organizations while satisfying their love of hiking and nature. David also continued a practice of portraying Abraham Lincoln for schools and community groups. He liked that it “got him into the schools.” In Estes, David belonged to Rotary, Estes Valley Land Trust, Knights of the Belt Buckle, the Estes Park Museum, and the Summer Residents Association on whose website you may read a history that he wrote about that group. Always the writer, the historian, and standup comic, he continued to make people think and laugh for many years, even as his memory declined.
David is survived by his wife Marcia of Estes Park, son Michael of Denver; daughter Natasha and her husband Michael also of the Denver area; grandchildren Arlo and Edie Tavel, and many nieces and nephews and their families. A celebration of David will be held in safer times.
In David’s memory, donations may be made to the Estes Valley Library or the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department.
Michael Tavel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.