It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our mothers, Petra "Pete" Jean Jansen's passing on Friday March 12th, 2021. Mom passed away peacefully as she was resting.
A native Coloradoan born in Denver to Arthur & Corrine Turner on 11/24/32, Pete was from a long line of family natives before her. She learned her love for all things outdoors and the mountains early on. Mom enjoyed exploring, hiking, skiing, tobogganing, fishing and picnicking in many places through much of Colorado. She shared that love with family and friends all her life. She had that unique & independent can-do spirit that belongs to people lucky enough to call Colorado home, in all she did.
She chose Estes Park as her home in 1976 to be nearer her parents and fell in love with the location of this charming village & its people and was thrilled to have the RMNP as her backyard. Mom began her next career with Upper Thompson and stayed 22 years until her retirement. Throughout that time she made many dear lifelong friends that she adored and considered family. She was so grateful for those cherished folks, as are we. After retirement, Mom spent time traveling & enjoying the park and all its wonder as often as she could.
Many of you know Mom for her impeccable appearance & style as she was always dressed to the best! She was also a wonderful cook and the perfect hostess or guest! She never missed a card for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries & thank you's. She also enjoyed singing, playing piano, art, her breakfast club, shopping, meeting up with friends and her church. She was a devout Christian and believed in heaven for souls eternal life. We have no doubt that God just received an angel. If friendship and love were measured as wealth, Mom was very rich indeed.
Left to cherish Moms memories are her daughter Tami (Bobby), her son Trent, surrogate son Danny Williams, granddaughters Kirsten & Kaylee, grandson Jayson, nephews Michael, Gordon, Tim and a whole host of friends & extended family to numerous to name.
Many thanks to all the wonderful people who helped our family make this last journey with our mother. Thank you to Marcia & Ron Duell & Chris & Linda Bieker who made mom feel like a loved family member. Thank you to Brenda Schreiner who kept mom looking great & sharing your puppies and lunches on Thursdays. Thank you To Camilla Saint who's insightful advice & legal guidance proved invaluable. Thank you to Carol Wheeler & Shelly Billups at Good Sams for keeping our family in the know & allowing Bobby & I to come see Mom when she needed us most. Also thanks to James, Jennifer, Chloe and all the wonderful team at Good Sams who's care made mom feel comfortable and ever so grateful. And lastly to the amazing staff from Hope Hospice who's tough job it is to give comfort and compassion under such heartbreaking transitions - our family is forever thankful for all you did. Mom loved you all so much!
Per Mom's wishes she has been cremated and will be interred in Crown Hill Cemetery in Denver for her eternal rest near where her parents are also buried. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: RM Conservancy, Attn: "Jansen" Fund or online at RMConservancy.org, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517. Please include memorial name "Jansen" on your check & also your contact info so you can be acknowledged to recognized family. We felt this a great place to donate as she loved all the things RMNP.
You can also go online to Allnutt Funeral home in Estes at: AllnuttEstesPark.com to leave an online remembrance.
A memorial service of remembrance will be held at Mothers church - Presbyterian Community Church at 1700 Brodie Avenue on Friday March 26th at 11:00 a.m. Anyone who would like to share a story or a fond memory of Pete is welcomed! Please come if you feel comfortable.
