Robert M. “Mike” Murphy, age 79, passed away on July 20, 2022 at his home in Fort Collins, CO. Mike was born in Marion, Ohio on April 17th, 1943, he attended Marion Harding High School and joined the US Air Force. He was stationed at Loring AFB in Limestone, Maine. He lived in Mansfield, Ohio for the first part of his life and then moved to Colorado in 1982. He enjoyed many hobbies; photography, hiking, fishing and archery. He taught himself to play guitar and piano with the help of YouTube.
Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Betty Lou "Betsy" (Welch) Murphy. Mike and Betsy (who often referred to him as “Murph”) met when they both worked at Therm-O-Disc in Mansfield.
Mike is survived by his four children: Thom (Penney) Murphy, Tonya (Suheil) Kardosh, Stacey (Patrick) Arnold and Tim Mong. He leaves behind eight grandchildren: Lauren (Matthew) Douglas, Anthony (Samantha) Kardosh, Jackson Arnold, Henry Arnold, Sydney Mong, Simon Arnold, Chase Kardosh, Calvin Arnold and two great grandchildren: Lennon and Rowan Douglas.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 6th at 11 a.m. at Timberline Church in Fort Collins (2908 S. Timberline Rd.) Funeral home: Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive St., Fort Collins, CO 80524.
