Douglas Fleet

Douglas Franklin Fleet died on September 16, 2021. Douglas was born to Howard and Virginia (Hall) Fleet on December 7, 1939 in Ada, OK. He graduated Ada High School then went to Oklahoma University in Edmond, OK and graduated. Doug started work in stocks as a Stock Broker and eventually started a Brokerage Firm.
He married Cindy Williams on May 12, 1989 in Whitehall, MT. They moved to Estes Park, CO in 1997 and have stayed ever since. He enjoyed fishing, Golfing and spending time with family. When golfing with Doug when asked where his ball would land he would like to say “It’s a thang of beauty!”
Douglas was preceded in death by both his parents and his brother William. He is survived by his wife Cindy of Estes Park, CO, his son Scott (Debbie) Fleet of Kansas City, KS, daughters Laura (Bruce) Robertson of Oklahoma City, OK, Shannan (Lance) Hall of Austin, TX, Brothers Martin (Heather) Stringer of Oklahoma City, OK, Alan (Patty) Fleet of Moore, OK and Grandchildren Lizzy Fleet, Doug Fleet, Ally Robertson, Claire Robertson, Grace Hall and Nate Hall.
A party for Doug will be held at Smokin’ Dave’s in Lyons, CO on Saturday November 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.