Manda Suzanne Quinby

Mandy Suzanne Quinby passed away on January 16, 2023 at her home in Fort Collins. Mandy had been a resident of Estes Park from the age of nine and moved to the Fort Collins area after she married the love of her life John Quinby.
During Mandy's young years she had become an accomplished dancer, doing tap, jazz and ballet. When her and her family moved to Estes Park in 1988 and always loving sports, music and having her own horse off she went to accomplish all of those interests. Her love of sports took her to being an Estes Park Otter in her younger years and running sprints with her many friends and her mentors encouragement she developed a great chance to accomplish in her teen years to attend and participate in 4 years of high school making several state championships. She also had a love for music and was in band during her school years. But with her love of horses, she worked very hard to be able to represent Estes Park in the rodeo community. First serving as a Rooftop Rodeo Princess, then becoming a Rodeo Attendant followed by the title of Rooftop Rodeo Lady-In-Waiting and finally achieving the goal of the 1998 Rooftop Rodeo Queen. So in those first 9 years in Estes Park she had already accomplished all of her goals and the things she wanted to do in her lifetime.
She graduated Estes Park High School in 1998 on the Principal's Honor Roll and went on to Aims Community College and received her degree in Early Childhood Education, and followed that by working with pre-school children. She met and married the love of her life John Quinby on September 15, 2001 in a ceremony held in the arena of her parents ranch. A few years later they welcomed their first son Colby and Skyler came along a couple of years later. That followed several years later with their little girl Payton. The family had a loving home in Fort Collins and Mandy worked for the Poudre School District.
Mandy is survived by her husband John, her sons Colby and Skyler and her daughter Payton, her mother Jane Ball of Estes Park, sisters, Michelle Shriver of Arizona and her husband David, Melissa Kuhn of Pennsylvania and her husband Ron, her step-sister Darlene Rodella, cousins Kendyll, Madison, Delaney, Caleigh, Samantha and Sara, along with many far away relatives, her many friends, classmates, teachers and all her rodeo family from Estes Park, plus family across the country.
She was predeceased by her father and her step-father Ron Ball. Private services for her family, co-workers and close friends were held at Allnutt Funeral Chapel in Fort Collins on January 23rd. A fund has been set up for her husband and children at everloved.com with all the proceeds going directly to the family. Her family loved her so dearly. She will be missed by all. Condolences may be sent to her mother Jane Ball at P.O. Box 4497, Estes Park, CO 80517.
