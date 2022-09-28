Betty J. Yohe, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed on to her heavenly home on September 21, 2022.
Betty was born on August 23, 1929 in Columbia, South Carolina, to Evelyne and Allan Anderson. She grew up in Pennsylvania, and upon the untimely death of her mother was raised by her loving paternal Swedish grandparents. She graduated from High School in Corry, Pennsylvania, where she since attended many reunions. She later attended a Medical Technical School in Philadelphia and worked as an X-ray technician at the University Hospital in Pittsburgh.
On October 15, 1955, she married Charles (Charlie) Yohe, her 9th grade sweetheart (after years of long-distance correspondence and get-togethers). Part of the marriage agreement from Charlie was to live in San Diego, California, and they spent many happy years there raising two lovely daughters—Evelyne and Lisa.
In 1983, when Betty and Charlie became “empty nesters,” Charlie transferred with United Airlines to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Albuquerque was the site of one of Betty’s happiest occasions: she began college at the University of New Mexico and graduated with honors in 1988 with a Bachelor of University Studies degree—a dream she had hoped for for years. Betty continued with Graduate courses, but when Charlie retired from United Airlines, they moved to Colorado to be near family and their first grandchild, Patrick.
The couple’s choice of Estes Park turned out to be serendipitous, although they didn’t know anyone there before moving to Estes. Betty became active in the Newcomer’s and Women’s clubs, and Betty and Charlie became charter members of Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church. Betty, who had been a dressmaker for many years took a quilting class from Connie Wesley and a new talent was born. She was active in the Quilter’s Group at church, as well as creating liturgical banners and altar cloths for Shepherd of the Mountains.
Betty and Charlie were active in hiking and skiing groups and had a deep love for Rocky Mountain National Park, and the history of the Estes area. They also loved to travel, and thanks to United Airlines travel benefits they made many great overseas trips—her favorites being Paris, Italy, and Greece.
Betty was preceded in death by Charlie in 2017, ending a wonderful marriage and adventure with Charlie. She was also preceded by both her parents and her brother Allan. Survivors are daughters Evelyne Yohe and Lisa and her husband Keith Ellison, grandson Patrick Hart and his wife Victoria and great-granddaughter Audrey.
A celebration of life will be held at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Estes Park on October 22, 2022.
Betty’s ashes will join Charlie’s in a favorite beautiful spot in Rocky Mountain National Park.
To leave a message for the family www.allnuttestespartk.com
