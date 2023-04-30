Herbert Wenger, passed away April 23, 2023 at the age of 94 at the Brookdale North Assisted Living Center in Loveland. Herb was born September 12, 1928 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Martin and Annie Wenger. Herb graduated from East High School in Denver and Western State College in Gunnison where he was a member of the football, cross-country and ski teams. He served as a USMC Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. Upon his return from service, he pursued a career in education and school administration. Herb served as teacher and principal at Ignacio when he met and married his late wife, Carogene McElroy. He continued his career as principal at Soroco (Oak Creek), Durango, and Broomfield High Schools. Herb also worked as a secondary education consultant for the Colorado Department of Education. He finished his long career in school administration as Superintendent of Schools in Estes Park in 1987. He served as Northern Colorado BOCES director for one year following that. Herb married June Gerrard in 1988 and relocated to Loveland in 1989.
Herb was an avid outdoorsman and excellent skier. Throughout his long life he enjoyed skiing, hunting, snowmobiling, woodworking, reading, RV-ing, and travel. He spent many of his early retirement years traveling by motor home to all of the lower 48 states as well as Alaska. A life-long learner and American history buff, Herb prioritized visits to historical sites, natural scenic areas, and national parks. Herb loved kids and spent many summers volunteering as a conductor on the Lions Club train in Loveland’s North Lake Park. Herb was a long-time member of Front Range Baptist Church and a familiar face at PAMVET (Proud American Veterans) weekly breakfasts. He made friends wherever he went and easily won the hearts of those around him. Herb was generous with his time and always willing to strike up a conversation or lend a hand.
Herb is preceded in death by his first wife, Carogene Wenger (m. 1957-1983), and his second wife June Gerrard Wenger (m.1988-2014). He is survived by his sons, Howard Wenger (Sandy) and Lee Wenger (Amy), daughter Lisa, (Jim), six grandchildren (Shanna, Jason, Andrew, Riley, Evan, Carter), and two great grandchildren (Kellen, Finley); step-sons Greg Gerrard (Sue), Gary Gerrard (Mary), and David Gerrard (Helen), step-daughter Gail Schnuerle, seven bonus grandchildren (Nathan, Kelly, Stephanie, Kristen, Anna, Bethany, Steve) and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A service is set for Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Front Range Baptist Church in Fort Collins at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to Veterans Honoring Veterans (a local non-profit organization that made a significant difference in Herb’s later years) made in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
