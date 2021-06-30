June 13, 1954-May 25, 2021
Thora Sue Fahrenbruch passed away on May 25, 2021 from to a heart attack due to years of dealing with M.S., leg, knee and back surgery.
Thora Sue, a beautiful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, spent her school years in Estes Park, Colorado, first grade through high school graduation.
Gene and Mira (Brady) Steinbacher were the proud parents of Thora Sue and her brother, Tom Steinbacher. (her father, Gene passed to his Lord on July 28, 1994). Thora Sue was active in Girl Scouts, school choir and Pep Club and she loved riding her pony with her brother Tom in the rodeo parade. She enjoyed helping her Mom at the gift shop, dusting and stocking and making change for customers from a fishing tackle box. She loved gathering pine cones and tying them into a red nylon bad that her Grandma Thora Bell had made, selling a baker’s dozen to tourists for 25 cents.
She married Lloyd Fahrenbruch of Fort Collins at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Estes Park, Colorado on December 11, 1982. The couple had three daughters Mary Kate Fahrenbruch-Langford of Greeley, Colorado, Rebekka and Elisabeth Fahrenbruch both of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Thora was active at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and participated in Catechism and First Communion classes. She was a Girl Scout leader, taught horseback riding classes, was President of Legacy of Quilts for three years and did the walk for M.S. She made cakes and cookies with help from her twins, Rebekka and Elisabeth and they would deliver the goodies adn balloons to nursing homes every Friday, dressed in hats, gloves and big smiles.
A memorial service will be held on July 13 at Spring Creek Park, 2100 Mathews Street, (between Drake and College) in Fort Collins, CO, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
