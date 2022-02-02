Susan Marie Bauer

Susan Marie Bauer was born on June 17th, 1954, and was reunited with her husband Billy Joe, Grandson Joshua Luke, and daughter Sarai Jo, on January 27th, 2022. Susie BA, as she is lovingly called by all who knew her best, was a woman of great strength, tempered with grace. Her love for her husband, children: Heather, Alicia (Mikus), and Peter; her grandchildren, Caleb, Nathan, Abby, Victoria (Full of Grace), Joel, Regan, Alexis, and Daniel; Her great-granddaughters, Amelia (Ray of Sunshine), and Iris Jade, will always be, our great source of strength and we are proud of our legacy.

