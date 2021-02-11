Edward (Vee) O’Farrell

Edward Gary O’Farrell, better known as Vee or Viernes, passed away at age 73 in his Estes Park home on February 3 surrounded by his family.
Vee was born and raised on Long Island in New York. He was extremely athletic and participated in many of his schools athletic programs. When he was 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served as a sergeant in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged, and when he returned to the states he decided to travel out west. He eventually settled in Estes Park and called this valley home for over 50 years. Vee worked construction on countless landmarks in Estes including the Stanley Hotel and the Historic Park Theater. He also worked for the Park Service in the Rocky Mountain National Park and for the Estes Park Bureau of Reclamation.
Vee was best known for riding his Harley Davidson all around the area, even up to his last few months of life. He also enjoyed playing golf, working on his home, and of course walking his dogs. Vee was an avid animal lover and would often be seen around town with his beloved dog Bandit. However his greatest joy was spending time with his daughters, Desiree and Olivia, and most recently with his grandchild, Desiree‘s daughter Zina.
Vee is survived by his daughters Desiree and Olivia, and his granddaughter Zina who all live in Denver; as well as his brother Jim who lives in North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his mother who died while he was serving in the military.
Vee chose not to have a funeral or memorial service; his family will spread his ashes in his favorite mountain area. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the local Humane Society.
