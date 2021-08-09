Joseph Renz Edwards, Jr, 95, of Scottsdale, AZ, and Estes Park, CO, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2021, with family by his side. Renz was born on May 1, 1926, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Joseph Renz Edwards and Cornelia Washburn Edwards. He was the eldest of three children and graduated from Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri.
Renz served in the Army during World War II. He was stationed in the Philippines and Korea. He achieved the rank of Supply Sergeant for Military Government Supply in Korea. When he returned home, he attended the University of Kansas where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He continued to attend events with his fraternity and was to receive his 75th Legionnaire pin this year.
Renz worked in the family business, F. S. Edwards Tobacco Company, until he began his career with Skaggs Drug Stores and moved to Denver where he met the love of his life, Mary Jessen. They were married in Pocatello, ID, in 1959 and shared nearly 60 years of marital bliss. They were blessed with three daughters. Later, Renz worked for H&R Block and then was self-employed for many years.
Renz was active as a Lay Reader and Eucharistic Minister at St. Anthony on the Desert, Scottsdale, AZ, and St. Bartholomew’s in Estes Park, CO. One of Renz’s greatest legacies was his participation in AA. Sobriety gave his life meaning and purpose which he celebrated every day for the past 43 years. Throughout his life he shared his stories in hope of helping others through challenging times. Renz was a long-time 2nd generation member of Summer Resident’s Association in Estes Park. He also served his community with many organizations during his life.
Family was Renz’s greatest joy. There was nothing he loved more than when his door opened and his Grands and Greats arrived to hang out with him. Many summers and holidays were spent with his extended family at their home in Estes Park, Colorado. Our parents opened their hearts and homes to all and invited every person they met into their family circle. Renz loved spending time with his family and life-long friends. Our hope is to continue their legacy of the example they set that family should always come first.
Renz is predeceased in death by his loving wife, Mary, survived by daughters, Robyn Getz (Jeff), Melody Taylor (Jack), and Shauna Duell (Craig, predeceased), 9 grandchildren, David (Becky), Daniel (Claudia), Taylor (Stephanie), Joshua, Shane, Jordan, Austin, Stephen, and Faith, as well as Great Grandchildren Micah, Josiah, Zachary (predeceased), Olivia, Eliana, and Nova. Renz is predeceased in death by his sister Phyllis Edwards and survived by his brother Frank Edwards (Mary).
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church on Friday, August 27th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. 12990 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ. Interment will be at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church, Scottsdale, AZ or St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Estes Park, CO.
His heart was as big as his smile and almost as loud as his voice!
