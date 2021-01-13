Lynne (Hinkel) Lipsey

1947-2021
Lynne Florence (Hinkel) Lipsey, formerly of Estes Park, Colorado, died on Sunday, January 10, 2021, after living with cancer for more than two years.
Lynne was born May 7, 1947, and grew up in Rochester, Michigan. She attended Michigan State University, where she graduated with honors in German and met her future husband.
In high school, Lynne was an exchange student in Hamburg, Germany, and her family hosted exchange students from Germany and Brazil.
Lynne spoke German fluently and was able to use the language extensively when she accompanied her husband, Dick, on his Army assignment to Germany in 1970-71 and in later vacation trips to Europe.
Lynne also lived in California, where she worked for the Carmel Police Department and met Mayor Clint Eastwood; suburban Washington, DC; and at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
Lynne moved with her family in 1985 to Lawrence, Kansas, where she worked for the University of Kansas Division of Continuing Education doing online instruction.
Her family hosted exchange students from Brazil and Poland and took them to the YMCA of the Rockies and Estes Park to enjoy the mountains. That became a family tradition that continued until 2008, when she retired from KU.
She and Dick then moved to Estes Park, where their home in Little Valley had an expansive view of the town and the surrounding mountains.
Lynne loved the Estes area and enjoyed helping visitors as a member of the Estes Park Ambassadors at the Visitor Center and as a volunteer at Bear Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. She also enjoyed the inspirational messages at services at the YMCA of the Rockies by Chaplain Bill Huth who, along with his assistant, Robert Ruesch, performed the marriage ceremonies for her daughters.
Lynne and Dick moved to the Cedar Ridge condos in 2017.
She was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and after a year of treatment at the Anschutz Cancer Center in Aurora, she returned to Lawrence to be closer to family. She passed away in hospice care at home with her husband and daughters at her bedside.
Lynne was known by family, friends, and acquaintances as a warm, caring, and gracious woman who was a joy to be with. She was a special person.
Lynne is survived by her husband, Dick; her daughters Kelly Yates (John) of Leawood, Kansas, and Kerry Smalley (Jeff) of Topeka, Kansas; her brother, Howard Hinkel (Gail) of Columbia, Missouri; and her sister, Sharon Hartlein (Bob), of Midland, Michigan, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are planned at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery at a date to be determined, when family and friends can travel safely.
Donations in her memory to the Cotton-O’Neil Cancer Center, Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, or to the Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association are suggested. Donations may be sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
