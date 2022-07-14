On July 4th, 2022 Larry S. Farnham left his ship during “Stars & Stripes” at the age of 90.
Larry was born on December 18th, 1931 to William & Geneva Farnham in Greeley, Colorado. He graduated from Loveland High School in 1950 as a star athlete in football, basketball, and track. He joined the Navy in 1952.
He was stationed on the USS Princeton until 1955. Larry married Daphne Barron on October 22, 1953. He then took over the family business, Loveland Steam Laundry until he retired in 1990.
Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Daphne, son Cary (Julie, deceased), son Chris (Diane), and daughter Carol (Charles), seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
Larry loved all sports but especially the Denver Broncos and the Denver Nuggets. He treasured his cabin and wild animals in Glen Haven for many years with his wife. He was particularly fond of his wild rooster Duster and his wild turkey Eenie. A private family memorial is planned.
