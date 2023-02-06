Amy Miller

Amy Jean (Kipp) Miller of Bethesda Gardens, Loveland, CO passed away on January 26, 2023. She was born May 22, 1935 in Lincoln, NE to Harold Lyman Kipp and Constance Ida Almy. One of six siblings, she grew up in Lubbock,TX; Fairborn, OH; and Lawrence, KS. She spent her childhood summers in the homestead that her grandparents, John and Amy Bruner Almy had built near Allenspark, CO. She studied French and Education before graduating from University of Kansas where her father was a professor of Mechanical Engineering. It was there she met geology student Don Miller. They were married at Allenspark Community Church in Colorado and soon started a family.
She touched many young lives as a teacher, first in Topeka then in Lawrence, KS; Dolores, CO; Newburg, MO; and finally Rolla, MO where she taught from 1970 until she retired. She spent summers working for Phelps County Head Start and at Boys Town in St. James, MO.
After retiring to her beloved Rocky Mountains, she worked for five years at First National Bank of Estes Park as a teller and five years at Rustic Mountain Charm. She then worked for 17 years at the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Beaver Meadows entrance station putting to good use her lifelong knowledge of Rocky Mountain National Park.
She was an active member of the Daughters of the King Altar Guild at Christ Church Episcopal in Rolla, MO and St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Estes Park.
She was a long standing member of PEO chapter HF and a member of the educational sorority Kappa Kappa Iota.
She loved to hike in the mountains and often walked several miles a day. She knew most of the mountain wildflowers and particularly loved columbines. Her “pet” hummingbirds and chipmunks were pampered. She and her husband enjoyed the square dancing circuit, often traveling the country for dances.
She is survived by husband Don E., brother William Kipp (Phyllis Tucker), sisters Martha Kipp and Marilyn Myers, son Gregg E. Miller (Margi) of Loveland, CO, daughters Conni K. St. Pierre (Edward) of Bethel, ME, and Cynthia A. Miller of St. Paul, MN, grandchildren Krisanne Miller (Phil Giebel) of Fraser, CO, Matthew Miller (Claire), of John’s Island, SC.
She is predeceased by daughter Judith Lynn Miller and brothers John Kipp of Manhattan, KS, and Robert Kipp of Kansas City, MO.
Jolie Luo and Henry Worang were “adopted” by Amy and Don after they had been caregivers of daughter Judy before she passed away in 2012.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rocky Mountain Conservancy or St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Estes Park, CO.
