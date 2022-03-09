Daniel (Dan) Walter,78, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was born October 6, 1943, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of Wendell and Pearl (Rizner) Walter. He graduated from Auburn High School in Rockford. Dan was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp. He married Darla Schmittel on October 21, 1967 at Evergreen Covenant Church.
Dan was a skilled machinist working at numerous local shops from the time he was 16 until his retirement in 2009. His favorite time was time spent with his family. He also enjoyed tinkering in his workshop, long naps, short naps, asking, "was I sleeping,?" fishing, going for long rides in the country, spending as many days as possible per year at their cabin in Colorado, drawing silly picture notes, telling bad jokes, quoting the Blues Brothers movie, tending his lawn (except that 1 time he put down weed killer instead of fertilizer) and if you gave him a coat hanger and a 2x4 he could make or fix anything.
Survived by his wife, Darla; sons, Daniel (Kim) Walter, Andrew (Kelly) Walter; daughter, Erin (Mike) Stiles; grandchildren Katlynne (Phil), Kara, Adam, Drew, Emily, Jimmy, Dani and Charlotte; many nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Pearl Walter; sister, Dolores Blasing; granddaughter, Anita Stiles and many loving pets.
A graveside service will be held at Willwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please “Pay it Forward” to someone someday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.