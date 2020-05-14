Alan Joseph Fraundorf, 68, of Estes Park, Colorado passed away unexpectedly in his home on May 4, 2020.
Alan was born on August 9, 1951 to Barney and Marie Fraundorf in Granite City, Illinois. After graduating from Madison Senior High School in 1969, he went on to study computer science at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
After graduation, he joined Shell Oil Company as a computer programmer and shortly moved to Houston, Texas where he progressed through the ranks to Chief Information Officer of Royal Dutch Shell’s IT services division over a 31-year distinguished career. He traveled all over the world for work during this period where he constantly struggled with hitting his knees on the seat backs in front of him due to his tall stature. It’s no wonder he didn’t travel much after retirement!
Escaping the heat and humidity of Houston, Alan moved to Estes Park in 2004 where he first dabbled in custom home building, before joining the Town of Estes Park to help manage their IT infrastructure. This allowed him to also form a special relationship with the local police department which was close to his heart as his father was the Sheriff of Madison, Illinois where he spent much of his youth helping his dad at the county jail.
Alan was also an avid guitar player who played in a band in his younger days (Fields of Mourning). His children remember fondly his love of rock music and his tradition of playing School’s Out from Alice Cooper at the end of every school year. He also developed a passion for building furniture which included a custom case for all of the guitars he collected.
Alan was an amazing father of his two children and sacrificed much in order to love and support them. Leading by example, he taught them the importance of working hard and doing things the right way. Usually the smartest person in the room, he earned the respect of all. As most of you know, Alan was mostly a man of very few words, but those words were powerful when spoken and seldom not forgotten. He also had a dry sense of humor that you could not help but laugh or smirk at.
He is survived by his two siblings (Phil Fraundorf and Janet Wandling), his two children (Seth Fraundorf and Jamie Beggs) as well as three grandchildren (Addison Beggs, Brody Beggs and Alexandra Fraundorf).
Funeral services are still being planned and we will update here once finalized. In the meantime, we strongly encourage you to share your notes, memories and photos at www.allnuttestespark.com which will serve to honor and memorialize Alan’s full life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Estes Park Police Department, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517.
