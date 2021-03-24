Orval Kendall passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He had just celebrated his 97th birthday on March 13th with family and friends at his winter home in Cave Creek, AZ. Orval’s wife of 77 years Orpha Kendall passed in 2018. Orpha and Orval had four children, Del, DeEtta (deceased), Sheila and Dan. Orval was born in Phillips County, KS in 1924 to William and Irma (Nichols) Kendall. He served in the Army during World War II in Honolulu, HI, where he learned the building trade that he brought to Estes Park in 1964 and started Kendall Construction with his sons Del and Dan. He was a builder for Estes for over 50 years. He was a great friend to the community and a big help to Orpha who worked as a volunteer and trustee for the McGregor Ranch for 40 years. Orval is survived by his brother-in-law and best friend Howard Morgan of Loveland, CO, son Del and wife Judy of Estes Park, CO, Daughter Sheila Coleman and husband Steve of Crown King, AZ and son Dan and wife Lynn of Greeley, CO. Orval has 10 grandchildren and some great-grandchildren. He was a pillar of the community and built numerous homes and friends along the way. We will miss him every day.
Services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hyde Chapel at the YMCA of the Rockies. The chapel will follow social distancing guidelines and require face coverings. All are invited to the graveside service at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens following the service. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
