JoAnne Slizeski lived an incredibly full life. A long-time Estes Park resident, she cherished being surrounded by nature. Whether she was hiking along her favorite trail through the tundra, having a picnic lunch in Moraine Park, or just sitting in her Meditation chair looking out at Mt. Olympus with her morning coffee, JoAnne embraced mountain life.
Born October 5th, 1931, in Bellevue, NE, JoAnne spent her early years on the family farm. In her high school years, she moved to Fort Collins, CO. After a year of college at CU in Boulder, she sought adventure in the skies attending Flight Attendant School in Cheyenne, WY. From 1953-1955 she worked as a stewardess for United Airlines, based in New York City. It was there that she met Lt. Robert Slizeski on a blind date. They married in 1955 and spent 53 wonderful years together.
Joanne had a very full career as an Air Force wife and mother. They moved often, living in Denver and Colorado Springs, CO, Montgomery, AL, Bangkok, Thailand, Huntington Beach, CA, and Laramie, WY. Summers always included extended stays in Estes Park in the family cabin on Prospect Mountain. When they retired in 1976, Bob and JoAnne built their dream home looking out on Lake Estes.
Throughout her life, JoAnne stayed busy with volunteer work. She was a docent at the McGregor Ranch, worked weekends as an Ambassador at the Visitor Center, and volunteered her time at Crossroads thrift store, the Estes Park public library, the Senior Center and Good Samaritan assisted living center.
The rest of her days in Estes were filled with hikes with the Trailmasters and SilverSneakers, luncheons with the bridge groups, meeting with her sisters in P.E.O., and hosting visiting families from foreign countries with The Friendship Force.
She loved volunteering at the Estes Park Museum, where she got to greet new visitors and share her knowledge of Estes Park. Joanne was also a member of St Mark’s Episcopal Church and active with Centering Prayer and Small Community groups.
JoAnne loved to travel, visiting new places, meeting new people, and experiencing new cultures. She was constantly on the move, visiting
family across the US and exploring countries in Europe and Latin America.
JoAnne’s smile was her most memorable feature. It shone with all with her kindness and hospitality. Her door was never closed. She cared deeply about the plights of those less fortunate than her. Above all, family came first. Family meant everything to her and she meant everything to us.
JoAnne passed away on August 10th, 2021. She was preceded by her husband, Bob, and survived by her children, Bob (Daphne) Slizeski, Kim (Jim) Leli, Kay (Justin) Edwards, Carol (Steve) Dimas, Rich (Jeff) Slizeski, 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves her Mountain Family, Warren (Mickie) Pedersen, Dean (Glenda) Pedersen, Lucia (Bill) Liley, Chris (Susan) Pedersen, and Sharon (Steve) Bradford.
There will be an open-house Celebration Of Life at the Estes Park Museum, which Joanne treasured, on September 28th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
Estes Park Museum Friends and Foundation(EPMF&F)
200 4th St
Estes Park, CO 80517
Please note “Slizeski Memorial” in the memo.
