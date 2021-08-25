Mary Lou Smith

Mary Lou Smith born March 7, 1936 passed away June 8, 2021, due to dimentia and other complications. Mary Lou and Richard “Smitty” Smith had just celebrated their 63rd anniversary May 31, 2021. Mary Lou and Rich have resided in Estes Park for the past 28 years. They retired here from Illinois. Mary Lou is preceded in death by their son Rich Smith, Jr. She is survived by Richard Smith (husband) and Terri Anne Martin (daughter). Memorials can be made in her name to the Alzheimers Association in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com.

