On Sunday June 5, 2022, Mary Jo Heyen died peacefully at home with Joe, her high school sweetheart and husband of 52 years, by her side. These past few weeks our home has been filled with tears and laughter, grief and gratitude.
Her desire for her obituary was that it be kept simple. A quote from one of her favorite mystics, Teresa de Avila, “The closer one approaches to God, the simpler one becomes.”
Mary Jo enjoyed a wonderful 30 year career as a high school Spanish teacher and is still in close relationship with many of her students.
At age 55 she returned to her life’s calling and that was to explore sacred relationships that come in our dreams and help us remember our soul self. She was a Practitioner of Natural Dreamwork, working with clients throughout the world and hospice patients and families to help them find the healing medicine in every dream. Her experiences of this are shared in her book, “Dreaming into the Mystery: Explorations into the Dreams and Visions of the Dying.”
A friend recently asked Mary Jo, “Are you going to have a Celebration of Life?” She said, “I already did! And what’s so delicious is that I got to attend. During these past few weeks there has been such an outpouring of love and support from so many beautiful people. They shared their memories of me and what my presence has meant to them. I got to hear all this sweetness while I’m still here to receive all this love. Their words and love help carry me over this next threshold.”
Both Joe and Mary Jo express deep appreciation to Drs. Norris and Payden and the entire staff at Timberline Medical and to Nancy Bell and Kathleen Theriault at Hospice of Estes Valley. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to Joe and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.