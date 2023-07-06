George Mowery

George Lewis Mowery passed away peacefully June 27, 2023 surrounded by his family and loved ones at his home at Fort Collins Good Samaritan Village.
George was born on July 15, 1931 in the tar paper shack on his grandparents’ farm in Big Beaver, Saskatchewan to Gertrude (Lee) Mowery and Hugh Lafferty “Hap” Mowery. George and his family moved from Canada to Scottsbluff, NE in 1947 and George graduated high school one year later. George spent a year in Community College in Scottsbluff before joining the military. He served in the Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954 in active duty and then four years in reserve.
After the military, George went to college on the G.I. Bill, enrolling in 1956 at Colorado A&M which would become Colorado State University in 1957. George graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Construction Management.
George met his future wife, Sherry Lou Young, while they both attended CSU and they married in Wheatridge on June 23, 1962. They moved to Estes Park, CO in 1968 where they owned several businesses over their 40+ years in Estes. Additionally, George commuted to Denver and later Loveland for his job as a real estate appraiser from 1968 to 1984 before going into business for himself as an independent appraiser until his retirement in 2003. George was a member of Rotary Club, was on a bowling team, and played in the annual Wheel Open Golf Tournament from its inception until he left Estes.
In 2003, George and Sherry retired to Loveland, CO in order to spend more time with their beloved granddaughter, Sophie. They moved to Good Samaritan‘s Village in Fort Collins in 2017.
George was predeceased by his wife, Sherry, in 2019 and he is survived by his daughter Kim Mowery Smith, son Scott Mowery and his wife Mereth, granddaughter Sophia Smith, as well as in-laws, cousins, nieces, and a nephew.
George will arrive at his final resting place in the Estes Valley Memorial Gardens on July 15, 2023. A celebration of life will be held July 15, 2023 at the American Legion Post 119, 850 N. St. Vrain Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517 from 2-4 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in George’s name to the Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins at www.good-sam.com/locations/fort-collins-village (click Donate at the top of the page, click Support Your Local Good Samaritan Society Community, check Fort Collins Village).
