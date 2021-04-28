A Celebration of Life in memory of Pastor Earl Matson will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 2000 Ptarmigan Trail in Estes Park.
Earl was the Mission Developer of this congregation in 1994 and served as Pastor until he retired at the end of 1999. After retiring Earl was active with many non-profit groups in Estes Park including The Rotary Club of Estes Park, Restorative Justice, Crossroads Ministry, Bread for the World, Peace Circle, the chaplaincy for both the EP Health Center and Hospice, and was a member of the Rocky Mountain National Park Crisis Incident Team. He loved music, Puerto Vallarta, camping and peanut butter sandwiches. His favorite place in Rocky was Bear Lake where he volunteered for many years. Alzheimer disease took him on a long journey of decline; Earl died at the Estes Park Living Center on October 20, 2020.
A celebration and commendation of ashes had to be postponed until pandemic restrictions were lifted somewhat. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, four children from his first marriage, several grandchildren and two great grandsons. Currently the mask requirement and six feet spacing restrictions are in effect in the church. Weather permitting there will be a reception outside after the service.
No flowers, please. Memorials may be made to Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church.
