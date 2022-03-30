Estes Park resident, Albert Velthoen, passed away Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, at Estes Park Health. He was 94. He was born and raised on his family’s farm in Modesto, California, the youngest son of Gerhard and Marie (Weertman) Velthoen. Albert was preceded in death by two older brothers, Gerritt and John. He is cherished and loved by his wife of 73 years, Frances, his daughters, Susan (Jeff) Mahaffey and Becky Velthoen, grandsons Kris and Cullen Mahaffey, and two great-grandchildren. Albert began a career in the U. S. Postal Service in 1952. In 1956, he was promoted to Postal Inspector, working in mail fraud investigation. He and his family were domiciled in Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson, Arizona, and finally in Denver, where he retired in 1978. After retiring that year he joined the Denver District Attorney’s Office, Major Crime Division, as an investigator. In 1981, he and Frances moved to Estes Park, building their dream, energy-efficient, home on Fish Creek Road. He and Frances have made many wonderful friends while living in Estes Park. They are original members of the Estes Park Trailmaster’s Hiking Club, going on hiking and camping trips in the beautiful Rocky Mountains. During the winter, they enjoyed cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Albert also enjoyed downhill skiing. Albert played the trumpet in the high school band and renewed his love of playing the trumpet by joining the Estes Park Village Band, Jazz Band, and Dixieland band. He was a member of the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies and Masonic Lodge #183. He volunteered as an Ambassador for the Estes Park Visitor’s Center, sharing his love for the Estes Park area. He was a volunteer with the Estes Valley Land Trust because of his belief in their mission of conserving land. Albert was a kind, hard-working man, always willing to help out where needed, and one who was devoted to his family. He did have a sweet tooth and made the best caramel popcorn and toffee. Memorial gifts may be made to Estes Valley Land Trust or Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, c/o Allnutt Funeral service, 1302 Graves Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to Frances and Family. Plans for a Memorial service to celebrate Albert’s life are pending.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Glen Haven General Store Welcomes New Owners
- Bigfoot Days Return The First Weekend In April
- Luella "Lou" Dorsey
- Tips To Make the Most of Your Spring Travel, Road Trips, and Staycations [Video]
- Silent Auction On First Friday Art Groove, April 1st At The Art Center
- EVICS Family Resource Center Candidate Questions
- Estes Chamber Committee Seeks Local Candidates
- Potholders for Ukrainian Relief
- Five Fun Facts About… Loggerhead & Northern Shrikes
- James Sanford
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Estes Park resident, Albert Velthoen, passed away Sunday morni…
Luella “Lou” J. Dorsey of Wichita, KS passed away Monday, Marc…
Sylvia Colleen (Sipes) Pusillo, 88 of Lebanon, Missouri passed…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.