Mildred (Millie) Alene Staggs was born on December 17, 1922 in Wewoka, Oklahoma. She went home to dance with my dad on February 13, 2022. She would have been 100 years old in December. Her husband Clyde and son Kevin, and many lifelong friends preceded her in death and I’m sure greeted her in heaven with a great reunion. Remaining here for a bit longer are her daughter Shelley Powers and her partner Wendye Sykes, her daughter by marriage Diane Link and two granddaughters, Jennifer Ramirez and Kimber Rodriquez whom each gave her three precious great grandchildren. She lived life through her family and it gave her so much joy just to know we were all happy.
Millie was an incredible mom and loving wife always putting her family first. The thing I remember most about my mom was how tirelessly happy she was to see us every day when we got home from school and that continued all the way from kindergarten through college even when we walked through the door with a full month of laundry. She always greeted us with some special homemade treat or when we got older, a trip to the local ice cream drive-thru. She waited up for me at night when I was a teenager no matter how late I got home and always wanted to know my latest escapades. She lived through her children up until she left this world to be with her beloved Jesus. She was a devout Christian and lived her faith in all she said and did and that faith never wavered. Even though she didn’t talk a lot, we always knew what was expected and because her expectations were always based in love, I wanted to live up to those. Mom was not the type of person to have many and broad connections with other people. But the relationships she did have were highly personal and her loyalty ran deep. She’s sipping coffee with all those old friends and my dad in heaven now. She was the rock of our family and my anchor in life. You could not find a better mom, wife, or friend and she will be missed beyond measure. We love you mom and I know I’ll see you again one day. Thank you Mom for showing me how to live life gracefully in faith and love. I am the person I am today because of you and I’m so glad that you left this world proud of having given me all that you did. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.