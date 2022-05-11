James (Jim) Eugene Hogue

1936 - 2022
Jim Hogue was born on September 13, 1936 in Bibins, Texas and passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2022 in his favorite place, Estes Park, Colorado. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Verna Hogue; his four children: Mike, Ted (Marianna), Julie, and Debbie; eight grandchildren: Daniel, Shanna, Kalan, Alice, Molly, Peter, Nick, and Alex; fifteen great-grandchildren: Joshua, Tayler, Grace, Sophie, Ellie, Joshua, Abigail, Nathan, Logan, Charlotte, Louisa, Max, Cylas, and two little angels on the way; preceded in death by oldest son Mike.
Jim was the life of the party, friends with everyone who knew him, and his laughter and playful nature were contagious. Moving to Estes Park with his wife Verna in June 2000, they quickly became active in their new community; attending the Estes Park Baptist Church and becoming members of the Gideon and Noon Rotary. He was a 32 degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite and Suez Shrine. Prior to 2000, Jim and Verna lived in Texas, attending Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas and being active in that community.
At the young age of 17, Jim started in the oil business as a roughneck on a drilling rig. With hard work and a head for business, he quickly became an entrepreneur, opening several oil based companies, including Hogue Diamond Bits, and taking private oil companies public on the stock exchange.
With a passion and zest for life, Jim and Verna traveled the world in style. A few of their many adventures included staying in the castles on the Blue Danube in Germany, flying over the Swiss Alps in a hot air balloon (where Jim quickly lost his Armani glasses), enjoying the sun and beaches of Hawaii, investigating the Hogue ancestry in Scotland, and exploring the cultures of France and England.
The service will be held at the Estes Park Baptist Church on May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception after the services. To leave a message for the family visit www.allnuttestespark.com
