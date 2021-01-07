Danford Loe Hoben was born March 2 1936 in Wichita, Kansas to Inez Wilkason Hoben and Edward C. Hoben. During WWll Dan lived with his parents in Holly, Colorado where his father managed a bank. The war was a vivid part of his young life. He recalled watching trains roll through Holly carrying military tanks, he participated in scrap metal drives, knew what the Gold Stars in the windows of some homes meant. He remembered the Japanese from the interment camp coming to Holly to buy things and German prisoners of war sitting on the roof of the Holly Sugar plant singing German songs some evenings.
After the war his family moved back to Wichita. All through Dan’s high school years he had two paper routes. He graduated from Wichita State University. After he graduated from Washburn Law School in Topeka, Kansas in 1961 he received a direct commission as a First Lieutenant in The Judge Advocate General Department of the U. S. Air Force. In November 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he and Beverley Zoe Perkins were married at Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson, Arizona.
Dan served in the U. S. Air Force for 24 years and retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel. The most unusual tour of duty of his career was serving as a circuit judge based in Bangkok, Thailand. He traveled to hear cases at USAF Bases in The Philippines, Guam, Okinawa as well as in Thailand.
Dan and Beverley moved to Estes Park in 1990. After surviving Covid 19 he died several weeks later on December 28, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Beverley. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message.
