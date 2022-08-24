Donald Walter Behne

June 16, 1943 – February 15, 2022
Donald W. Behne (Don) passed away peacefully and entered his Father’s heavenly kingdom with his family by his side on February 15, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Jacinta, sons Dan and Brian, daughters-in-law Brooke and Megan, and grandchildren Sadie, Easton, Emma, Rutledge and Sophie.
Don was born to Henry and Margaret Behne on June 16, 1943 in Leavenworth, Kansas. He was preceded in death by sister Helen and brother Richard, with sister Alice passing only weeks after Don. He is survived by sisters Rita and Carol, brother John, and nieces and nephews.
Don was happiest surrounded by his family – especially watching his grandchildren play. He started 1st grade at the age of five, attending a one room schoolhouse. He often attributed much of his success in life to the advantages of independent study at an early age. After graduating from high school prior to his 16th birthday, Don worked for a local contractor in Easton, KS until he was admitted to Washburn University in Topeka, KS, where he later joined the faculty as a professor of accounting after completing his Masters of Science at Kansas University. He opened Donald W. Behne, C.P.A. accounting firm in Topeka in 1981, and spent much of his professional career as a tax specialist and licensed as a Fraud Examiner and Forensic Accountant. Don retired from accounting and moved to San Diego, CA in 2015.
Don will be buried in Estes Park, CO, where he was active in Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church and enjoyed watching his sons play school sports and the multitude of surrounding wildlife. He was a lifelong learner of all things history related, a great conversationalist and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held September 17, 2022 at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.
