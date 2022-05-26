First an important note from a reader, Judy L., a retired RN:
“I too got knocked for a loop with a ‘common cold, ’ which my immune system has apparently forgotten how to fight. After reading your column from the May 20, 2022 issue of the Estes Park News, I felt I should mention something that people are not always aware of about the Covid Rapid self-test kits.
“When you say ‘I hope your home test kits stay in your medicine cabinet, unopened, forever,’ this may mislead people into thinking that they have an unlimited shelf life. They do not. All of these rapid tests have Expiration Dates, and they should NOT be used after those dates, as they may give false results.
“The kits I received from the Federal government, and the state of Colorado, have Expiration dates in June 2022 or July 2022, and one set of tests I got from the Estes Park Library expire in December 2022. To find the Expiration date, look for ‘Exp: month-day-year, ’ or ‘Use By: year-month-day, ’ or one kit I received (Clinitest by the Siemens company) shows a little symbol that looks like the old-fashioned glass sand hourglass timer (with all the sand at the bottom) with the year-month. ”
Now, to this week’s Thunking:
“If only everyone were just like us,” my dad would sometimes say, usually when he was tolerating another’s divergent behavior. Of course he said it tongue-in-cheek, because our family appreciated all sorts of people who weren’t like us at all.
People-watching was a favorite pastime—at the airport especially. (I can’t hardly be in an airport without getting choked up watching humans greet—or part—with hugs, kisses and/or tears. Every single person has a story. As I observe, I wonder what those stories are.) My family also paid attention to people at the band shell park, the grocery store, downtown, on campus, in our hometown, in other states and across the seas. We observed. We noted. We nodded. Opportunities to interact personally with folks from unfamiliar cultures were not ample in the white-bread-basket of the Midwest (Lincoln, Nebraska). Nonetheless, I was taught to be open-minded and not to fear those different from me.
What’s to be afraid of?
That is the question I can’t get out of my head. Those who discriminate, who violate, who hate—what are they afraid of? What do they fear? Why do humans feel we have to beat each other up and keep each other down? Or shoot each other dead. Why? Some would say it’s about having power, one over another. But what’s so great about power? I’m not being simple but simply honest. I sincerely don’t understand why one would want dominion over another. Helping each other—yes. I get that. But what pleasure is there in hurting another? (I heard something recently that is as close to an answer as I’ll ever get: “Hurt people hurt people.”)
So what if someone is lesbian or gay or bisexual or transgender or questioning or straight? Why does that matter to you and to me? Just be. (In other words, we each need to mind our own business. Or, to quote Joseph Campbell, follow your bliss, and I add, as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone.)
Live and let live.
Curls or waves or straight-as-a-hat-pin. Tall or short, big-boned or thin. Piercings or tattoos or brown eyes and skin. What’s to be afraid of?
Live and let live.
Observe. Note. Nod. Learn and love.
Which is exactly what my mother was suggesting when she would say, “Think how boring the world would be if everyone were just like us.” She said it in a nicer way than Dad, but they meant the same thing.
