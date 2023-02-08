Our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Arlene Muriel Johnson, was born on January 23, 1932. She went to meet her Lord and Savior on February 5, 2023 at the age of 91.
She was born to Thomas and Zelma Linn of Chicago, Illinois. She had one brother, Russell, and one sister Betty Lou. Both preceded her in death.
In the late 1940s, she met Gilbert E. Johnson, Jr. and they married on August 18, 1951. Gilbert and Arlene were married for 62 happy years. Gil preceded her in death on April 23, 2013.
Arlene is survived by her five children-Linn Van Loo (Dave), Betty Stewart (Mark), Gilbert Johnson III (Pam), Randy Johnson (Shelley), and Darrin Johnson (Amy). She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren: Andrew, Corey, Derek, Jennifer, Seth, Joel, Megan, Gil IV, Jason, Ashley, Christopher, Caylee, Jacob and Eliana. She also leaves precious memories to 31 great grandchildren and numerous family and friends.
Arlene loved her family and spent her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, in addition to faithfully serving her Lord in her church and community.
She will be missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held for Arlene on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Bent Tree Church in Loveland, Colorado, followed by a Gathering of Family & Friends at 3:00 p.m. Per her wishes, Arlene will be laid to rest in an Intimate Family Graveside Service at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens in Estes Park, Colorado. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com for the Johnson family.
