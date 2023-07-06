Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Hugo at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 880 MacGregor Ave. from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.
Hugo passed away in Tucson, Arizona on January 26 at the age of 77. He moved to Estes Park with his family in 1984, and moved to Tucson in November 2022.
Suzanne, his daughter, now living in Tucson, will be here for the celebration. If possible, please try to arrive at 2 p.m. so we can share stories about Hugo. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.