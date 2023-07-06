Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.