Robert Leon “Bob” Shipman, 70, of Estes Park, CO passed away peacefully on June 7th at home. Bob courageously battled pancreatic cancer.
Bob was born January 22, 1953 in Scottsbluff, NE to Gail Leo Shipman and Rowena Jeanne (Nelson) Shipman. He has a sister, Sharon Fricht of Fisher, IN and a brother Joseph Shipman (Bobette) of Elsberry, MO. He attended Banner County School in Harrisburg, NE graduating in 1971. He excelled in sports and instrumental (trumpet) music. He attended Chadron State College, Chadron, NE majoring in Industrial Arts Education. He received a BS degree in 1975 & master’s degree in 1978, teaching at the high school level in Alliance, NE and as a graduate assistant at Chadron State College. From there Bob went on to the University of Northern Iowa to pursue a Doctorate in Industrial Technology. He interned with a commercial construction company and remained in this profession the rest of his career as a chief estimator/project manager of major commercial buildings in Iowa. Bob received a national award for one of these many buildings.
Bob married his wife, Judy (Hraban), during their college years in 1974. They celebrated their 48th anniversary this past year. Together they raised three children; Andrew Robert Shipman, who resides with his wife, Katy and daughter, Paige (5 yr. old) in McCausland, IA. Grant Raymond Shipman, who resides in Estes Park, CO with his wife, Sarah and sons Cashus (16 mos.) and Atlas (2 mos.). Kimberly Ann Moellenbeck who resides in Albuquerque, NM with her husband, David and children Haylee (20), Brayden (13), Rilynn (11), Ethelen (3) and Viola (2). Bob’s family was his greatest treasure.
During his life Bob enjoyed camping, traveling, hunting, archery competitions in target/3-D tournaments with multiple state and national titles – all this enjoyed with family & friends. A passion of Bob’s, of course, was building – furniture, remodeling his homes, teaching tool use to his children & grandchildren & helping others with building projects.
Bob and Judy retired to Estes Park, CO in June, 2016. He has enjoyed remodeling their 1940s home, especially completing a major family room addition now known as “The Room That Bob Built”- a legacy for his family.
During his retirement in Estes Park Bob has been a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, Estes Park Newcomers, and Estes Park Gun & Archery Club.
Bob has been passionate about sharing his faith in God with family & friends, especially in this last chapter of his life- urging his family & friends to celebrate the blessings from God everyday as life can change so quickly…another legacy he passes on.
A Mass will be held on June 19, 2023 at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Estes Park, CO at 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will take place at 10:00 a.m. before the Mass. To leave a message or memories for Judy and Shipman family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com.
In lieu of flowers or gifts you may make a contribution in Bob’s name to Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church or Estes Park Gun and Archery Club in care of Allnutt Funeral Service at 1302 Graves Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.