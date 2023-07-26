Please join the family of Shirley for an informal social gathering to celebrate Shirley’s life from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 at Trout Haven Resorts.
Shirley passed away on January 29th at the age of 87. After having a teaching career and raising her family on Long Island, she moved with her husband Arthur to the Estes Park area in 1993.
We hope that the many friends of Shirley in this area will enjoy meeting with her family and sharing memories with them.
