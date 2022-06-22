George James Kearsley passed away on May 21, 2022. He was 68.
He was born on February 12, 1954 in Paterson, New Jersey to his parents Margaret and George.
George lived in Estes Park for the last 13 years of his life, many of those years raising his two daughters Georgi Kearsley and Christi Kearsley. He loved the mountains and sunshine Estes Park provided and showing Rocky Mountain National Park to his friends and family. As an avid Yankees fan you could always find him around town watching the game and enjoying a scotch whiskey, usually accompanied by his dear friends. George was first and foremost a father, his whole world was his daughters, who he called his "girlies."
You can join us in celebrating the life of George at the Dunraven Inn in Estes Park on June 26th, 2022 4-6 p.m. Let's raise a toast to show we will always keep him in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, you can send donations to his family to fund his celebration and travel expenses for his girlies to come home and be with their loved ones in Estes Park. Donations can be sent to: gofund.me/29c4f3c3
