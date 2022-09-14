July 13, 1997 – August 30, 2022
Carlos was a brilliant, beautiful young soul that touched the lives of many throughout his life. Many would describe him as one of the happiest people they had ever met. His smile lit up a room, and his laughter gave joy to those close to him. He was not shy to conversation, and was constantly eager to meet new people. There wasn’t a place where he couldn’t make a new friend. Carlos engaged those that he met with his infectious energy of positivity and love. As he attended Colorado State University, he carried various aspirations. From becoming a doctor, computer programmer, or even a psychologist, Carlos set his mind to do it all. He maintained many interests including cryptocurrencies, the stock market, program coding, reading, painting, drawing, and various other hobbies.
Carlos’s passing is truly a heavy loss for many, but he will never be forgotten as he will continue to live on through our hearts forever. Pura Vida.
A celebration of life will be held for Carlos on Saturday, September 24 at 12:00 p.m. at Estes Park High School. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com for the Delgado Solano family.
Carlos Humberto Delgado Solano
Julio-13-1997 — Agosto-30-2022
Carlos era un alma y joven brillante y hermoso que tocó la vida de muchos a lo largo de su vida. Muchos dirían lo describo como una de las personas más felices que he conocido. Su sonrisa alumbraba el lugar donde se encontrará, y su risa daba alegría a los que estaban cerca de él. No era tímido para conversar, y estaba constantemente ansioso por conocer nuevas personas, no había un lugar en el que no pudiera hacer un nuevo amigo. Carlos se comprometía con aquellos con los que se encontraba con su alegría infecciosa de positivismo y amor. Cuando asistió a la Universidad Estatal de Colorado, tenía varias aspiraciones. De convertirse en médico, programador de informática, o incluso sicólogo, Carlos podría hacerlo todo. Mantuvo varios intereses incluyendo criptomonedas, el mercado de valores, el programa codificaciones, lectura, pintura, dibujo y varios otros pasatiempos.
Su fallecimiento es realmente un gran pérdida para muchos, pero nunca será olvidado, ya que seguirá viviendo a través de nuestros corazones para siempre. Pura Vida.
Los invitamos a celebrar con nuestra familia la vida de Carlos el sábado 24 de septiembre a las 12 pm en la escuela High School en Estes Park. Se pueden compartir buenos recuerdos y expresiones de simpatía en www.allnuttestespark.com para la familia Delgado Solano.
