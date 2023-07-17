On July 9 2023, Donald E. “Don” Martin of Glen Haven CO, kept his tee time to play with angels. Don was born September 10, 1936 in Greeley, CO to Ray Martin and Hilma (Carlson) Martin. Don grew up in Greeley and graduated from College High School in 1954. He enlisted in the Navy. During his service he was an instrument flight instructor at the Navel Air Station in Hutchinson KS. While there he met his future wife, Ann Kendall. They were married in Hutchinson August 17, 1959.
Don received his Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State College in Greeley CO (now
UNC) in 1961. He taught science and coached basketball and tennis in Rochelle, IL then moved to Nelson NE to teach science, math and drivers’ ed. He coached basketball, tennis and golf. While in Nelson, he earned his private small plane license. He had a love for flying.
He finished his career in education at Hoxie KS with USD 412. There he taught physics, chemistry and aerospace. He coached basketball then golf and served as the Athletic Director. He was also an interim principal and assistant principal. He enjoyed working with students and teaching with a keen sense of humor.
During his teaching career, he was awarded five National Science Foundation Scholarships to study science in various universities. He earned his Master of Science degree from Fort Hays State University in 1982.
He was active in the Hoxie community. He worked with the Junior Golf program and so enjoyed sharing his love of golf with young people. He was very proud of the summer that the Milwaukee Bucks hired him as a coach for one of their summer basketball camps.
After retirement, he and Ann moved to Glen Haven CO where they had built their retirement cabin. Don worked as a starter for the 18-hole golf course in Estes Park CO for about 18 years. He played quite a few rounds there too.
One of Don’s greatest accomplishments was being the best Dad in the world to his two daughters, Pamela Ann and Staci Leigh. He was so proud of their accomplishments. He also loved his 4-legged companions who shared his life.
Don is survived by his wife, Ann, of the home, his daughters, Pamela and her husband Paul McCarville, Evans CO, Staci and her husband, Rob Leavitt, Estes Park CO, his brother, Kenneth Martin and his wife, Joyce, two nephews, Steve and Kenny, Arlington TX. He will also be missed by his two kittens, Shadow and Smokee. Don will be the third generation to be laid to rest in the Linn Grove Cemetery, Greeley CO.
Don was a victim of Alzheimer’s disease for a number of years, if you wish to remember him with a donation or to Pathway Hospice Care of Ft. Collins.
