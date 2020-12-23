Ellen K. "Kathy" Young

Ellen Kathleen Young passed away peacefully on December 17, 2020, after a valiant, three week battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Kathy was born in Newton, KS on February 3, 1943 to Clem and Margaret White.
Kathy attended Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS. This is where she met the love of her life Wayne Young. She saw Wayne playing football on the TV during the 1961 Camilla Bowl and knew she was going to marry that man. Wayne saw Kathy walking through the student union, in a nice sweater, and knew he was going to marry her! They were married on July 26, 1964 in Newton, KS.
Kathy’s passion in life was teaching young children to read. She taught first grade for 25 years and then after receiving her Masters in Reading from the University of Colorado she became an intervention reading teacher. She taught in Colorado Springs for 25 years.
Wayne and Kathy retired in 2003 and built their dream home in Estes Park, Colorado. They loved hiking in the national park and sitting on the deck watching the birds. Family and friends loved visiting Estes and staying with Wayne and Kathy. While in Estes Park she enjoyed watching Sadie Rose play high school sports and they spent time cooking recipes from the family cookbook.
In July 2020 it was time to get more help for her beloved husband Wayne as his dementia was too much for Kathy to manage on her own. So she moved back to Kansas and settled in Clay Center. Kathy was close to Wayne’s nursing home and was now able to spend time with her Kansas grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Lindley on the Topeka news, Luke and Carter’s football games and wrestling matches. She would help Carter and Margot with homework and reading several days a week.
She is survived by her soul mate of 57 years Wayne, her daughter Keri Vik of Estes Park, and her son Tyce Young (Crystal) of Clay Center. Her beloved grandchildren Sadie Rose Vik of Estes Park, Lindley Mae Lund of Topeka, Luke August Young, Carter Christan Young, and Margot Kathleen Young of Clay Center. Brother Larry White (Jolene) of Cincinnati, OH, sister Donna Kay Lehner (John) of White Rock, NM and Bruce White (Betty) of North Newton, KS, Brother-in-law, Gary Steed of Wichita, Kansas and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln School Project Lead c/o the funeral home.
Visitation was held on Monday, December 21 from 3-8 p.m. at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, at the Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center. The graveside service was livestreamed on their Facebook page. www.nsrfh.com
