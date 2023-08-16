Charles Laflin Kerr

Born February 8, 1932 in Ogdensburg, NY to Leslie W. and Harriet Laflin (Davis) Kerr.
Charlie graduated from Watertown, NY HS in 1950 and St. Lawrence Univ. with a BS in geology in 1954. That year while a graduate student at the Univ. of Texas, he met and married Evelyn R. Chaney of Austin, TX. Their marriage ended in an amicable divorce in 1973. In 1979 he married Beverly G. Vanderpool of Fabius, NY.
With time out for college and military service, Charlie worked for the NY State Dept. of Public Works (later named the Dept. of Transportation) beginning in 1952. In his career with the department he worked at various times in the Watertown and Syracuse regions and in the Albany Bureau of Soil Mechanics. He was Engineer-in-Charge of several highway and bridge construction projects, retiring as Construction Supervisor in the Syracuse region in 1989. Upon retirement he moved with his family to Estes Park. He then worked with CDOT for 12 years for Rocky Mountain National Park as a seasonal employee in Facilities Management on several construction and maintenance projects.
Charlie was an Elder and for many years treasurer of the Pinewood Springs Community Church. In the past he was a tutor for Literacy Volunteers of America and a Little League baseball coach. More recently he was a tutor in Estes Park for English Language Learners, Habitat for Humanity volunteer and a driver for Meals on Wheels.
Charlie enjoyed doing things with his family, travel, woodworking, painting and photography.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leslie, and his beloved wife, Beverly. He is survived by his sons, William (Kay) of Arlington, TX, Ward (Dee) of Sun Prairie, MN, Matthew (Lora) of Loveland, CO, and his daughters Jan Biggar of Salem, VA, Molly Kerr (Jeff) of Estes Park, CO, Suzi (Chip) of San Antonio, TX, his grandchildren, Charles, Jeremy, Christopher, Chaney, Grant Jr., Chris, Stacey, Jude, Bryce, Ellie and Adam, and his great grandchildren Alicia, Nathan, Maybry, Sophia, Luke, James, Stella and Phoebe.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Charles’s name to Rocky Mountain National Park Conservancy for Trail Improvements at rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate.
