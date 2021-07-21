Leon (Lonny) Charles Martin of Estes Park, CO, died on July 18, 2021. Lonny was born November 16, 1954 to parents Raymond and Marcelene (Fruit) Martin in Ogallala, NE. He graduated from Ogallala High School in the class of 1973. On July 5, 1976 Lonny married his true love Angie Tillman in Ogallala, they lived in Nebraska for the next 20 years and he owned the Shoe Mart. Lonny and Angie welcomed their daughter Amanda to their family in 1989 and in 1999 they moved to Estes Park, CO and he purchased the Estes Park 5&10 with his wife. Lonny has also been employed with the Harmony Foundation for the last 18 years.
Lonny enjoyed Hunting with his brother and nephews, trapshooting, sailing and golfing. He was a lifelong avid fan of the Denver Broncos and always looked forward to his annual trip to a Wyoming Cowboys Football game with is daughter Amanda. But most of all Lonny loved his wife Angie and spending time with family.
Lonny was preceded in death by his parents Marcelene and Raymond and father-in-law Charles Tillman. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Angie of Estes Park, CO, Daughter Amanda Martin-Atencio (Michael) and first Grandson Malcolm Charles Atencio due in September of Windsor, CO. Brother Randy Martin (Karen) of Estes Park, CO, Nephews, Ryan Martin (Lori) their children Quinn and Harley of Ban Meter, IA, Peter Martin of Estes Park, CO Mother and Father-in-laws Monica and Charles Kelso of Seward, NE, Brother and Sister-in-law Mark and Pam Tillman of North Platte,NE, and their children Taylor Tillman of Millard,NE and Trevor Tillman of Lincoln, NE.
A Celebration of life will take place at the Wheel Bar in Estes Park, CO on August 6, 2021 starting at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family askes you bring memories to share at the Wheel Bar and all memorial donations be made to the Harmony Foundation, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
