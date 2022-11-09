Scott Normali

Scott (Douglas) Normali, 62, formerly of Estes Park, Colorado passed away at his home in Denver, Colorado on October 21, 2022. Scott leaves behind beloved wife Linda Moore and son Robert Burgess Normali; step-mothers Judith (Mac) Chandler and Marilyn Spillner; sisters Deborah (Alex) Gibson; Dawn (Kevin) Normali; Dianne (Paul) Michener; nieces Michelle (Timothy) Hastie; Nisa (Constance) Michener; Kera (Jim) Connour; Loren (Viki) Michener; Iliana (Derek) Normali; Marrianna (Ayden) LaMont; nephew Michael Michener; six great-nieces and three great-nephews; uncles William (Joy) Herbert; David (Lynda) Herbert; Aunt Nancy (David) Reece; former wife Nancy Burgess (mother of Robert). Son of the late Frank and Joan Normali.
Scott was an alumnus of the University of Denver and a member of Sigma Pi with a degree in BSBA, Hotel & Restaurant Management in 1987. As part of his studies at DU, he attended Richmond College, London, UK, studying International Tourism and Hotel & Restaurant Management in 1986.
Scott began his career at The Stanley Hotel owned by his father Frank Normali and his wife Judith. In 1992 Scott began climbing the corporate ladder moving to several places across California as well as Memphis, Tennessee and Seattle, Washington. He began as General Manager for several Embassy Suites. He then worked for Promus Hotels, Embassy Hotels and Hilton Hotels holding positions such as Regional Director of Hotel Performance Support, Senior Director of Brand Integration & Marketing Performance Support, Vice President of Brand Integration & 3rd Part Distribution, Senior Vice President of Distribution – Website Development & Marketing. His final position was Senior Vice President of Strategic 3rd Party Distribution at Hilton Hotels until his retirement in 2009.
Scott traveled all over the world during his lifetime. Prior to retiring, he began traveling to Tobago annually with his sister Deborah and brother-n-law Alex and then with his wife Linda. He and Linda married there in 2020. Tobago was one of his most favorite places! He loved to scuba dive and enjoyed the company of the many friends he made there. He and Linda traveled to many destinations including the Maldives for their honeymoon as well as made several trips to Mexico with Linda and son Robert. He enjoyed traveling very much. He also loved to cook and entertain his family and friends. In his younger years, Scott had of love of golf and skiing.
Scott was a charming, funny, caring and generous person. He very much enjoyed telling stories! His dry but good jokes with that crooked smile were truly something to behold. His goal was to always make others smile and bring a bright spot to their day. Scott easily made new friends everywhere he went! He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A private family viewing was held at an earlier time. A Celebration of Life is being scheduled for a later date. To leave a message for the family for additional details, please contact Kramer Family Funeral & Cremation Center at 720-523-1414 or helpdesk@kramerfamilydenver.com.
Memorial contributions in Scott’s name may be forwarded to the Historic Stanley Home Foundation, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, Colorado 80517, Paws n’ Hooves, P.O. Box 10, Berthoud, CO 80513 or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, Colorado 80517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.