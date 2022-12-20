John Robert Vergoth, 84, of Estes Park, died at home on December 2 after a long illness.
John was born on June 10, 1938 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Joseph and Mary (Miroslavich) Vergoth. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Ross. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Johnson) Vergoth, his children, Karin, Carol (Jay) Jasunas, and Michael, and his grandchildren, Dinah and Henry Bowman, and Ashley and Kiara Jasunas. Extended family members include nephew Chris Ross, Carol and Jay Kent, nephews Kevin (Susan Cline) and Brad (Melissa) Kent and families, and Beth Zabel.
John grew up in Eveleth and enrolled at the University of Minnesota after attending community college. He graduated in 1961 with a B.S. in Math and moved to the Chicago area. John began his teaching career at Jonas Salk School in Rolling Meadows, where he met fellow teacher Marilyn. They married in 1964 and raised their children in Palatine, Illinois.
John pursued graduate work at the Illinois Institute of Technology and DePaul University, earning his Master of Science degree from IIT. He spent most of his teaching career at Maine South High School in Park Ridge, Illinois, where he taught a variety of classes, from remedial math to advanced calculus.
In his free time, John performed in local community theater productions and became a dedicated runner in mid-life. The family took month-long camping trips to destinations across the U.S. and trips to visit family in Oregon and Minnesota.
John retired in 1998 after 37 years of teaching (33 of those at Maine South). In 2000, John and Marilyn moved to Estes Park to enjoy the place that was a favorite family vacation destination. In Estes Park, John joined a local hiking group and formed close friendships with his fellow hikers.
John was also a devoted grandfather, often driving down to Highlands Ranch and Lafayette to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events and musical performances. He loved family gatherings and hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park with his children, grandchildren, the hiking group, and his extended family.
John’s family will miss his kindness, sense of humor, unwavering support, and love. They feel fortunate to have all been in Colorado together for the last several years, enjoying the mountains that he loved so dearly.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests a donation in John’s name to Estes Park Health or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.