Thomas G. Ebbert, 85, of Estes Park, passed away during the early morning hours on November 9, 2021.
He was born to the late John Sr. and Florence Ebbert, February 18, 1936, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania. Tom was a graduate of Connellsville High School on June 4, 1954, and subsequently received a BA in Art from Brown University (Providence, Rhode Island), with a specialization in “The Theory of Art and Architecture” in 1958. While at Brown University, Tom was recognized by the Division of Athletics (1956, 1957) for his performance on the football field. Following his collegian years, Tom served his country in the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged on the June 30, 1964. As a result of his training, Tom went on to enjoy a career in commercial aviation with Pan American, where he was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his twenty-five years of service (August 1989). During his tenure with Pan American, Tom ascended the ladder of success, achieving the position of captain.
Being well traveled, Tom lived in San Francisco, California, followed by a lengthy period living in New Hampshire. During his time in New Hampshire, through marriage, Tom was blessed with the birth of two sons, Aaron and Brian. With the passing of time, Tom found conditions for living in New Hampshire unsuitable to his needs. This hastened his decision to relocate to Colorado (1994), where he found the area of Estes Park to be a welcome respite for his retirement years.
Tom was predeceased by parents, John Sr. and Florence Ebbert, and by an older brother, Jack Ebbert, of Dallas, Texas. Fate was unkind to Tom, as both his sons predeceased him. He is survived by a brother, James H. Ebbert and his wife Sally Ebbert, of Connellsville. Moreover, he is survived by the following: a daughter-in-law, Mary Ebbert, and granddaughter Samantha, of Scottsdale, Arizona; nephews, James, David, and Robert Ebbert, all of Connellsville, and a niece, Sharon Tlumack, also of Connellsville; nephew, Curt Ebbert, of Mount Airy, Maryland; and a niece, Karen Ebbert, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Although it may sway from the conventional standards used in the writing of an obituary, it seems appropriate that personal input from friends be permitted. Throughout the later years of his retirement, Tom, separated by geographical distance from family relatives, enjoyed the company of special friends – Roger and Irena Brown. Now a denizen of the Rocky Mountains he chose as home, Tom would seldom endure long periods of isolation. The Browns, living but a few miles away, became frequent visitors. More than that, they became family. As such, they garnered a unique perspective on a man who became their dear friend.
The Browns came to know a man who held himself to the highest standards, in all phases of life. Whatever the pursuit, be it: drafting floor plans to enhance one’s living space, working with wood, food preparation, or the simple act of driving a car. Each task was performed with meticulous care. Much of his leisure was spent with activities that sharpen the mind. In particular, the most challenging crossword puzzle served as mental gymnastics, but more than anything, his love for the music of Franz Schubert never failed in providing intellectual stimulation. Tom was an individual who prized sacred traditions, striving always to maintain his sense of humility in honor of sacrifices made by his forefathers. Roger and Irena are left to reflect on a man of generous nature, and a man devoted to those few he could trust. For Roger and Irena, Tom will always occupy a place in their heart, and a man whose memory they will cherish forever.
Tom was a man who, above all else, valued the faculty of reason and its steady application to human endeavor. His aptitude for independent thinking was a distinguishing characteristic, known to those few who were close to him. In steadfast manner he guarded his privacy, seeking refuge in the solitude he so craved. And his love of country was always evident to me. As his nephew, I’ve lost the best “sounding board” I ever had, a loss which is incalculable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.