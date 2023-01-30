Charles Edward Leonard

9/19/1959 – 1/23/2023
Charles Leonard, age 63, passed away in Lakewood, CO on January 23. He is survived by his sisters Anne (Tom Mattimore) Leonard, Kim (Mark) Distefano, his nephew Luke Distefano, his niece Kara (Taylor) Distefano Strickland, and his great-niece Neve Strickland. He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Virginia Leonard of Denver and Dillon, Colorado.
A third-generation Coloradan, Charlie was born in Denver, Colorado but spent most of his life in the Colorado mountains. The mountains and sea were his passions. He started skiing at the age of 6 and raced for Arapahoe Basin, Vail, and Copper ski areas. While he skied throughout Colorado, the western U.S. and Austria, he considered A Basin his home mountain.
A graduate of Summit County High School, he attended Metropolitan State University and graduated with a degree in hotel and restaurant management. Charlie spent his professional career in the Colorado restaurant industry. Together with Allie Jones, he operated the Market Center Deli in Denver for 5 years and then the Grubsteak Restaurant in Estes Park for 20 years. After returning to Summit County, he worked at Arapaho Basin Ski Area before retiring in 2020.
Sailing was near and dear to his heart and he was happiest at the helm of a sloop in the Caribbean or sailing his laser on Lake Estes and Dillon Reservoir. He taught sailing while in Estes Park and spent many happy hours passing along his love for sailing to newbies. He also loved sailing the family Ensign with his father Glenn Leonard on Dillon Reservoir or the Cal-40 off the coast of California.
He learned to scuba dive as an adult. He logged over 500 dives in the Caribbean, Central America, and the Pacific. Charlie loved experiencing marine life in their native habitat. His trip to the Galapagos Islands that included swimming with the sharks was one of his all-time favorite dives.
Charlie was rarely seen without a dog by his side. His dogs: Maui, Latte, Toffee, and most recently his Great Pyrenees Evie, were his constant companions. His love of animals extended to wildlife, and he would often share stories of wildlife sightings with friends and family.
Telling stories about his travels or just happenings in his daily life were second nature to Charlie. He would often regale friends with funny anecdotes or longer stories about sailing, hiking, skiing, or just life. His smile was always warm and welcoming.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A memorial service will be held Wednesday February 8, 1:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Denver, Colorado. A celebration of life will be held at A Basin this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pet Association of Estes Park, PO Box 4342, Estes Park, CO 80517 or the charity of your choice. Share your memories and expressions of sympathy at www.monarchsociety.com.
