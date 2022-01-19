Lorrine “Jo” Tooley, age 90, of Columbus, Nebraska died Monday, January 10, 2022, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is Thursday from 5:00-6:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Vigil Service and Rosary at St. Isidore Church. Visitation continues Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Estes Park, Colorado.
Jo Tooley was born February 23, 1931 to Allen “Doc” and Anna (Rezac) Johannes in Schuyler, Nebraska. She graduated from Schuyler High School and from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Tooley on December 26, 1953. They were blessed with four children, Bob Jr., Kevin, Kelli, and Dan. She was a homemaker and also worked in the family retail business with her husband Bob, in Lincoln, Nebraska and Loveland, Colorado, before moving to Columbus where they owned and operated Tooley Card and Gift. There she managed the bridal registry and Christmas Shop. They then returned to Colorado and owned and operated Alpine Trading Company of Estes Park. After the death of her husband and son Bob, she returned to Columbus. She assisted her daughter at St. Isidore Catholic School and was known as “Gramma Jo” by the first-grade students.
Jo loved her family and friends, her dogs, the mountains of Colorado, and traveling. She enjoyed all sports, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies.
Jo also had a deep devotion to the Virgin Mary, visiting Medugorje twice, Fatima, and Lourdes. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church.
She is survived by: son, Kevin (Pamyla) Tooley of Greeley, CO, and grandchildren, Lindena (Mike) Prindiville, Brad (Jill) Tooley, Melissa (Travis) Schlueter, Mallory (Ryan) Brewer. Daughter, Kelli (Robert) Csukker of Columbus, NE, and grandchildren, Michael Schaecher, Patrick (Laura) Schaecher, Matthew Csukker, son, Dan (Debbie) Tooley of Colorado Springs, CO and granddaughter Raegan Tooley.
Great grandchildren, Taylor and Emma Prindiville, Carly and Caleb Tooley, Bryson, Braylee, and Bentley Schlueter, Brennen Brewer, Celia and James Schaecher.
She was preceded in death by:
Her husband Bob, Sr.
Her son, Bob, Jr.
Her parents, Doc and Anna Johannes
Her father and mother-in-law, Dick and Katie Tooley
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Isidore Catholic School or St. Isidore Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com
