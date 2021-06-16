Claud Raymond Alkire, Jr., 78, of the Retreat in Glen Haven, CO died on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO.
His full obituary can be found in the April 21, 2021 Estes Park News or online at estesparknews.com
A Celebration of Life has been planned for Sunday, June 27 at 1:00 p.m. at the Glen Haven Town Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 53, Glen Haven, CO 80532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.