Angela Talandis - Treimer

Angela Treimer passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Estes Park Health Living Center, at the age of 68. She was born on November 11, 1951 along with her twin sister in Toronto, Canada.
Angela was brought to Estes Park two years ago by her sister and brother after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness. The past two years were some of the happiest of her life. She adored the beauty of RMNP and our amazing wildlife.
Angela enjoyed the healthful benefits of Healing Waters, went houseboating and fishing on Lake Estes and was delighted to be accepted for the spring session at Hearts & Horses, a wonderful physical therapy experience. She was a member of the Summit Church of Life Group, attending weekly. Angela loved her Lithuanian Heritage and lived her life as a Lithuanian-American.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vytautas (Vic) and Irene Talandis. Angela is survived by her two sons, Damian Parker of Tallahassee, Florida and Stephen Parker of Mount Dora, Florida and two grandchildren (Stephen) Cierra and Luke Parker, her twin sister Helen Talandis Hahn, brother-in-law Richard H. Hahn of Estes Park, CO and brother Vitas "Andy" Talandis of Estes Park, CO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Estes Park Living Center, 555 Prospect Avenue, Estes Park, CO. The family is suggesting a hanging flower basket to be sent in June. Last summer Angela took over the outdoor courtyard and turned it into a spectacular flower garden. Flower baskets would be a wonderful continuation of this enjoyment for all of the residents and staff. Many thanks to the Living Center staff who treated her like a queen.
