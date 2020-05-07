Estes Park resident Dick Colin died at Estes Park Health Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was 84 years old.
Richard Colin was born June 3, 1935 in Douglas, WY. His parents were Ramon and Anita (Cruz) Colin. Dick worked summers in Estes Park as a seasonal Police Officer in 1970 and 1971. He received a degree in Law Enforcement from Arapahoe Community College and was a full time Officer from 1972 to 1987. On December 7, 1974 he married Irma Howton at The Community Church of the Rockies, now the downtown home of the The Old Church Shops.
After his police service Dick owned and operated Colin’s Lawn and Landscaping Company, was a Seasonal Worker at Rocky Mountain National Park and was on staff at Estes Park Medical Center and Prospect Park Living Center. He was a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council # 12063.
Dick is survived by his wife Irma of Estes Park, son Richard Colin of Denver, stepsons Wyatt Kappely of Lawton, OK and Christopher Kappely of Fort Collins, CO; stepdaughter Mikey Ann of Nunn, CO. He is also survived by siblings Robert Colin of Oakland, CA, Rebecca Redeker and Gloria Colin of Taos, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
