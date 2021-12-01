Mary Livingston

Mary Anna Walker Livingston passed away in her sleep, at home with her family, late Thanksgiving night.
She was born in Monmouth, IL, on February 4, 1924, three and a half years after American women were guaranteed the right to vote and five and a half years before the Great Depression began. Her parents were Nola Grace Welty Walker and Denzel Earl Walker, and her much loved siblings were Jack (Dorothy Zeitler), Jane (Bob Kale), and Rex (Shirlee Wagoner).
During World War II she served in the Army as a T5 medical technician, stationed at Madigan General Hospital, Ft. Lewis, Tacoma, WA. Afterwards, she graduated from the Ray Vogue School of Design in Chicago, IL, where she met the love of her life, Harry Livingston.
They were married for over seventy-two years and had three children, Greg (Joyce Rohret), Laura (Michael Durkin) and Martha (Joe Stone). They lived in Illinois, Texas and Minnesota, before settling in Wichita, KS in 1957.
Mary’s career was her family. She also was a Cub Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader, a member of the St. Alban’s Episcopal Church altar guild, a volunteer at Venture House Episcopal Church ministry to the unemployed, and was indispensably involved in Harry Livingston Interior Design.
The Livingstons moved to Estes Park, CO in 1995, where she loved being in nature. When hiking was no longer possible, she delighted in going on drives in the Rocky Mountain National Park until the last two months of her life.
She was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, whose members gave of their time and hearts during the family’s challenges and adventures with Mary’s dementia. Mary leaves at home her beloved husband, her granddaughter Anna Stone Baker, Anna’s husband Brian and their children Nola, Livingston and Charlaine.
Mary is also survived by her children; grandchildren Jessica (Doug Woller), Curtis Livingston, Bess Stone-Bolinger (Verlyn Bolinger), Jordan Stone (Lucy Weigard), and Jennifer Fedorston (Sarah Fedorchak); twelve great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and many, many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at St. Bartholomew the Apostle Episcopal Church, Estes Park, CO at a later date.
Memorials in celebration of Mary’s life may be sent to Breakthrough-Episcopal Social Services, P.O. Box 670, Wichita, KS 67201 or
www.breakthroughwichita.org. Please designate for Employment Services.
