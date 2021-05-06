Jack Smith

There will be a Celebration of Life held for Jack Smith on Sunday, May 23 between 12-3 p.m. at the Stanley Park Bluebird Shelter. There will be food and stories as we all share our fondest memories of Jack.

Jack passed away in December, 2020. His full obituary can be seen in the Estes Park News December 11, 2020 edition online at estesparknews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.