There will be a Celebration of Life held for Jack Smith on Sunday, May 23 between 12-3 p.m. at the Stanley Park Bluebird Shelter. There will be food and stories as we all share our fondest memories of Jack.
Jack passed away in December, 2020. His full obituary can be seen in the Estes Park News December 11, 2020 edition online at estesparknews.com
