August 24, 1933 to March 7, 2021.
“The day will come when a doctor will determine that my brain has ceased to function and that for all intents and purposes my life has stopped, I accept this day. My wishes are to have my ashes scattered across a glassy crystal clear mountain lake. And if you must burn something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses and all prejudice against me. And if by chance, you wish to remember me: do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs it.” Our mother, Marga Grady, always had great advice and wisdom to anyone who called on her. She was strong and fiercely independent. She loved being surrounded by people, friends and family, or just out on the town. She always remembered birthdays and sent the most thoughtful packages. She was a rock in her children’s life and always present. Her life began in Germany, surviving the 2nd World War, she then traveled with a childhood friend to the United States. After meeting her husband, Dennis Grady, in Washington D. C., they moved to Estes Park in the late 60s and there raised their children. She was the perfect hostess to every venture they had together, the Elkhorn Lodge, Harmony, The Mountaineer, the Holiday Inn, a of course the Elizabeth Guild. In the early days Marga was in the Estes Park Hiking Club and an avid cross country skier. She loved flowers, gardening, and the smell of sheets coming in from outside. She loved sights like little ducklings on Sprague Lake in the spring, or the perfect Columbine blooming in Allenspark, and marmot sightings at the Alpine Visitors Center. She loved good food, good wine and good service, as she spent her entire working life in the service industry.
We love, honor, and respect you.
Those left to cherish her memory include: Horst and (her sister) Elke Jessen. Her children, Stefan (Jolene) Grady, Colleen (Jim) Harold, Caren (Bob) Comeans. Her grandchildren: Jenna, Hannah, Jessica, Abbie, Connor, and Landon.
Abschied, von unsere schõne Mutter. (Farewell, our beautiful Mama)
For those wishing to give a gift, please send your donation in remembrance of Marga Grady to: Elizabeth Guild, 437 W. Elkhorn, Estes Park, CO, 80517 in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, Co 80517. See: allnuttestespark.com to send a message to Marga’s family.
